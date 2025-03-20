Odisha Schools Shift to Morning Classes Amid Scorching Heat

In response to extreme temperatures, Odisha's government has announced the implementation of early morning classes for schools statewide. This decision was communicated by School and Mass Education Secretary Shalini Pandit, who instructed district collectors to initiate the new timings from 6.30 am to 10.30 am beginning Friday.

The directive, part of a broader strategy to mitigate the heatwave's impact, includes ensuring schools have adequate drinking water, maintaining operable tube wells, and supplying ORS packets. Additionally, the collectors are instructed to monitor weather conditions closely and adjust school hours accordingly, while educators will provide heatwave safety tips to students.

Temperature readings continued to soar, with Titlagarh registering 40.5 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, and Boudh recording 40 degrees. The adjustments aim to safeguard students against potential health risks due to the blistering heat.

(With inputs from agencies.)