Left Menu

Odisha Schools Shift to Morning Classes Amid Scorching Heat

Due to intense heat, Odisha schools will shift timings from 6.30 am to 10.30 am starting Friday. The government has directed district collectors to ensure water availability and manage outdoor activities to protect students from the heatwave. Temperature monitoring will guide further decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-03-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:01 IST
Odisha Schools Shift to Morning Classes Amid Scorching Heat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to extreme temperatures, Odisha's government has announced the implementation of early morning classes for schools statewide. This decision was communicated by School and Mass Education Secretary Shalini Pandit, who instructed district collectors to initiate the new timings from 6.30 am to 10.30 am beginning Friday.

The directive, part of a broader strategy to mitigate the heatwave's impact, includes ensuring schools have adequate drinking water, maintaining operable tube wells, and supplying ORS packets. Additionally, the collectors are instructed to monitor weather conditions closely and adjust school hours accordingly, while educators will provide heatwave safety tips to students.

Temperature readings continued to soar, with Titlagarh registering 40.5 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, and Boudh recording 40 degrees. The adjustments aim to safeguard students against potential health risks due to the blistering heat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025