Pioneering Inclusion: 1,307 Special Needs Children Gain Access to Delhi's Private Schools
A total of 1,307 children with special needs have been selected through a computerized draw for entry-level admission to private schools in Delhi. The selection ensures these students can access education in pre-school, KG, and class 1, with strict document verification processes to uphold eligibility standards.
- Country:
- India
A groundbreaking number of 1,307 students with special needs have been chosen for entry-level admission in Delhi's private schools. This milestone was achieved through a computerized lottery system.
Managed by the Directorate of Education, this initiative applies to admissions in pre-school, kindergarten, and class 1. Students deemed eligible have been notified regarding their school placements and the process for document verification, which is critical to finalize their admission.
Authorities stress that once a school placement is decided, it is immutable. Furthermore, any discrepancies found during document verification may lead to cancellation of admissions, highlighting the importance of accurate documentation by May 26. For those with document discrepancies, a memo allows corrections by April 11.
(With inputs from agencies.)
