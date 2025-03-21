Left Menu

Student Assault Incident Shakes Kerala School

Three Class 10 students in Kerala were seriously injured by classmates in an assault at a government school. The victims, from the English-medium section, were attacked with sharp objects. Two attackers are in custody, while the third, previously suspended for violence, remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:32 IST
In a shocking incident at a government higher secondary school in Kerala's Perinthalmanna, three Class 10 students from the English-medium section suffered serious injuries after being assaulted by their classmates on Friday.

The students were attacked with sharp objects, resulting in head and arm injuries. They are currently hospitalized, but reports indicate that their condition is stable. The attackers belong to the Malayalam-medium section of the school.

While two of the assailants are in custody, along with their parents at the police station, the third student remains on the run. He had been previously suspended for violent behavior, highlighting ongoing disciplinary challenges within the institution.

