Language Unity Amidst NEP Debate: Amit Shah's Stand
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Rajya Sabha, urging unity amid tensions over the three-language formula in the National Education Policy. Emphasizing harmony, Shah clarified that Hindi isn't competing with other languages. From December, state communications will be in regional languages.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing the language divide in India, called for unity and understanding amid the growing debate over the National Education Policy's three-language formula.
The policy has sparked tension between the Tamil Nadu government and the Centre, raising concerns over language imposition.
Shah reassured the Rajya Sabha that all Indian languages hold immense value and emphasized that Hindi is a partner, not a competitor. From December, the Home Ministry will ensure communications with states occur in their respective regional languages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
