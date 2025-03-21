Left Menu

Language Unity Amidst NEP Debate: Amit Shah's Stand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Rajya Sabha, urging unity amid tensions over the three-language formula in the National Education Policy. Emphasizing harmony, Shah clarified that Hindi isn't competing with other languages. From December, state communications will be in regional languages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:44 IST
Language Unity Amidst NEP Debate: Amit Shah's Stand
language
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing the language divide in India, called for unity and understanding amid the growing debate over the National Education Policy's three-language formula.

The policy has sparked tension between the Tamil Nadu government and the Centre, raising concerns over language imposition.

Shah reassured the Rajya Sabha that all Indian languages hold immense value and emphasized that Hindi is a partner, not a competitor. From December, the Home Ministry will ensure communications with states occur in their respective regional languages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025