Language Unity Amidst NEP Debate: Amit Shah's Stand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing the language divide in India, called for unity and understanding amid the growing debate over the National Education Policy's three-language formula.

The policy has sparked tension between the Tamil Nadu government and the Centre, raising concerns over language imposition.

Shah reassured the Rajya Sabha that all Indian languages hold immense value and emphasized that Hindi is a partner, not a competitor. From December, the Home Ministry will ensure communications with states occur in their respective regional languages.

(With inputs from agencies.)