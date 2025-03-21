Clash at Bathinda University: Bihar Students Targeted

An alleged attack on students from Bihar at Guru Kashi University in Bathinda has drawn the attention of Bihar Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, who contacted his Punjab counterpart for assurance on student safety.

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has severely condemned the incident, describing Punjab as a 'stronghold of hooliganism' under its current government, and demanded action to safeguard Bihar students.

The clash reportedly stemmed from a dispute over funds collected for cultural programmes, but the university has decided against pursuing legal proceedings, opting instead for internal disciplinary measures.

