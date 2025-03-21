Left Menu

Clash at Bathinda University: Bihar Students Targeted

Bihar's Chief Secretary addressed his Punjab counterpart following an alleged attack on Bihar students at a Bathinda university. The incident, which arose from a cultural programme dispute, is condemned by Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister. The university opts for internal discipline rather than legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:20 IST
Clash at Bathinda University: Bihar Students Targeted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged attack on students from Bihar at Guru Kashi University in Bathinda has drawn the attention of Bihar Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, who contacted his Punjab counterpart for assurance on student safety.

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has severely condemned the incident, describing Punjab as a 'stronghold of hooliganism' under its current government, and demanded action to safeguard Bihar students.

The clash reportedly stemmed from a dispute over funds collected for cultural programmes, but the university has decided against pursuing legal proceedings, opting instead for internal disciplinary measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025