Revolutionizing Real Estate: The Launch of India's First MBA in Business Analytics & Marketing

IREED Academy and DCOIL have launched an MBA focusing on business analytics, marketing, and real estate. The program, designed to fill the skill gap in India's real estate sector, offers industry-aligned curricula, international exposure, and 100% job assistance to equip students with essential skills for the evolving market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 22-03-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 15:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On March 20, 2025, IREED Academy and DCOIL launched an innovative MBA program in Business Analytics & Marketing with a Specialization in Real Estate at DPG Degree College's DCOIL Auditorium. This initiative aims to address India's real estate sector skill gap by preparing professionals to meet the market's evolving demands.

The event featured insights from industry leaders, including Rajendra Gahlot of DPG Degree College, Ankush Kaul from Central Park, and Kunal Behrani of Unity Group, among others. These experts highlighted the necessity of a structured education to develop adaptability and skills crucial for real estate professionals today.

IREED emphasized the program's unique positioning by offering business analytics, marketing, and real estate specialization to equip students with both theoretical and hands-on experience. As India's real estate is projected to significantly impact the GDP, this initiative lays a path for a future-ready workforce, combining academic learning with industry engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

