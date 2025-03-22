Kerala's Examination Mishap: A Test of Accuracy

In a move prompted by complaints, Kerala's General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, has ordered an inquiry into the occurrence of spelling mistakes in question papers of the annual higher secondary examinations.

The directive mandates the Director of Public Instruction to scrutinize the multi-stage question paper preparation process to identify where the errors originated, as announced by the minister's office.

The ongoing exams, which started on March 3, are expected to conclude on March 29. Assurance has been given that measures will be implemented to prevent any negative impact on students' evaluations.

(With inputs from agencies.)