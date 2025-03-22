Kerala's Examination Mishap: A Test of Accuracy
The Kerala General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, has called for an investigation into spelling errors found in the state's higher secondary examination papers. The minister emphasized the importance of identifying the stage where the errors occurred, ensuring that students are not disadvantaged during evaluations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-03-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 20:16 IST
- Country:
- India
In a move prompted by complaints, Kerala's General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, has ordered an inquiry into the occurrence of spelling mistakes in question papers of the annual higher secondary examinations.
The directive mandates the Director of Public Instruction to scrutinize the multi-stage question paper preparation process to identify where the errors originated, as announced by the minister's office.
The ongoing exams, which started on March 3, are expected to conclude on March 29. Assurance has been given that measures will be implemented to prevent any negative impact on students' evaluations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka govt giving importance to health and education. Students are getting quality education and nutritious food: CM Siddaramaiah.
Amit Shah targets Stalin on language issue, asks CM to impart med, engg education in Tamil
Adissia Developers Unveils Landmark Statue Symbolizing Women Empowerment & Education
US lawmakers call for crackdown on China's illegal trade practices, call for Section 301 investigation
Amit Shah targets Stalin on language issue, asks CM to impart med, engg education in Tamil