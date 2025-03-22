Left Menu

Kerala's Examination Mishap: A Test of Accuracy

The Kerala General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, has called for an investigation into spelling errors found in the state's higher secondary examination papers. The minister emphasized the importance of identifying the stage where the errors occurred, ensuring that students are not disadvantaged during evaluations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-03-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 20:16 IST
Kerala's Examination Mishap: A Test of Accuracy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move prompted by complaints, Kerala's General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, has ordered an inquiry into the occurrence of spelling mistakes in question papers of the annual higher secondary examinations.

The directive mandates the Director of Public Instruction to scrutinize the multi-stage question paper preparation process to identify where the errors originated, as announced by the minister's office.

The ongoing exams, which started on March 3, are expected to conclude on March 29. Assurance has been given that measures will be implemented to prevent any negative impact on students' evaluations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025