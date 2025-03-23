Left Menu

Empowering Education and Environment: Initiatives by Maharashtra's Ganesh Naik

Maharashtra minister Ganesh Naik inaugurated new government ashram school buildings and announced initiatives like a science center, improved education infrastructure, and environment campaigns such as 'Cyber Safe Palghar' and 'Plastic-Free, Odour-Free Palghar' to boost the region's development and engage public participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 23-03-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 20:41 IST
Empowering Education and Environment: Initiatives by Maharashtra's Ganesh Naik
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister Ganesh Naik, in a significant move to boost regional development, inaugurated new government ashram school buildings in Kalamdevi, Dongari, and Embur, alongside laying the foundation stone for a new science center. This initiative aims at empowering tribal students through improved educational infrastructure.

Addressing attendees in Dahanu, Naik emphasized the state's commitment to quality education, revealing that over 18,000 students, including a significant number of girls, benefit from these developments across 33 ashram schools. These projects fall under 29 initiatives spearheaded by the Tribal Development Department.

In addition to education, Naik launched the 'Cyber Safe Palghar' campaign and announced the 'Plastic-Free, Odour-Free Palghar' initiative, aimed at engaging public support to curb environmental issues. The initiatives reflect a comprehensive approach to enhancing both educational opportunities and ecological standards in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025