Empowering Education and Environment: Initiatives by Maharashtra's Ganesh Naik

Maharashtra minister Ganesh Naik, in a significant move to boost regional development, inaugurated new government ashram school buildings in Kalamdevi, Dongari, and Embur, alongside laying the foundation stone for a new science center. This initiative aims at empowering tribal students through improved educational infrastructure.

Addressing attendees in Dahanu, Naik emphasized the state's commitment to quality education, revealing that over 18,000 students, including a significant number of girls, benefit from these developments across 33 ashram schools. These projects fall under 29 initiatives spearheaded by the Tribal Development Department.

In addition to education, Naik launched the 'Cyber Safe Palghar' campaign and announced the 'Plastic-Free, Odour-Free Palghar' initiative, aimed at engaging public support to curb environmental issues. The initiatives reflect a comprehensive approach to enhancing both educational opportunities and ecological standards in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)