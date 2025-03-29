Left Menu

Gauhati University's Digital Leap: Streamlining Exam Grievances

Gauhati University has launched a digital system for students to address exam-related grievances, removing the need for in-person visits. Approved by Vice-Chancellor Nani Gopal Mahanta, it features dedicated emails, compulsory endorsements, and aims for resolutions within 72 working hours, uplifting administrative efficiency and transparency across Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-03-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 19:13 IST
Gauhati University's Digital Leap: Streamlining Exam Grievances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gauhati University has launched an innovative digital system to address examination grievances, officially removing the need for in-person visits to the Controller of Examinations' office. This was confirmed via a notification released on Saturday, following approval from Vice-Chancellor Nani Gopal Mahanta on Friday.

As part of its effort to streamline grievance redressal and facilitate communication, the university has set up dedicated email addresses to handle issues separately for undergraduate and postgraduate students. It mandates that, to be taken into account, grievances must be endorsed by the principal of the respective college or the head of the university teaching department.

Scanned endorsements must accompany the emails. Routine grievances are promised to be addressed within 72 working hours, with email updates offered throughout the process. A help desk is available daily, supporting users to navigate the system, which aims to ease administrative burdens for over 300 affiliated colleges, enhancing overall efficiency and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025