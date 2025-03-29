Gauhati University's Digital Leap: Streamlining Exam Grievances

The Gauhati University has launched an innovative digital system to address examination grievances, officially removing the need for in-person visits to the Controller of Examinations' office. This was confirmed via a notification released on Saturday, following approval from Vice-Chancellor Nani Gopal Mahanta on Friday.

As part of its effort to streamline grievance redressal and facilitate communication, the university has set up dedicated email addresses to handle issues separately for undergraduate and postgraduate students. It mandates that, to be taken into account, grievances must be endorsed by the principal of the respective college or the head of the university teaching department.

Scanned endorsements must accompany the emails. Routine grievances are promised to be addressed within 72 working hours, with email updates offered throughout the process. A help desk is available daily, supporting users to navigate the system, which aims to ease administrative burdens for over 300 affiliated colleges, enhancing overall efficiency and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)