Punjab Pioneers Progress: Advancing Paddy Sowing and Revamping Education

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the state government's decision to advance paddy sowing from June 1 to address complications from high moisture content affecting crop sales in October. The state plans zone-wise paddy cultivation and ensuring quality seeds are available to farmers.

Mann, accompanied by AAP leader Manish Sisodia, highlighted initiatives like 881 Aam Aadmi clinics and over 52,000 merit-based government jobs. Sisodia praised Punjab's education overhaul, noting increased enrollment in government schools and significant advancements in three years.

Mann stressed the government's focus on public school improvements, engaging senior IAS and IPS officers as mentors for students, and ensuring preparation for competitive exams. He announced a major education budget allocation, dedicating 11% of the total expenditure to education reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)