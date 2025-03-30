Left Menu

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

An international student at the University of Minnesota has been detained by US immigration authorities, raising concerns about the circumstances. University officials are providing legal support and confirm they had no prior notice of the situation. Governor Walz seeks clarity from the Department of Homeland Security.

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers
An international student from the University of Minnesota has been detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to a recent statement from the university's administration. The incident, described as "deeply concerning," occurred at an off-campus location where the student resides.

The detained student, currently enrolled in the university's business school at the Twin Cities campus, has become the focus of a developing situation as the reasons behind the detention remain unclear. The Associated Press had not received a response to their inquiry sent to ICE as of Saturday. Meanwhile, university officials are actively supporting the student with legal assistance and relevant services.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has publicly weighed in, using the social media platform X to express his involvement in ongoing communications with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for answers. Highlighting the university as a significant hub for international education and research, Walz emphasized the need for clarity concerning the status of international students studying under visas.

