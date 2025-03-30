Left Menu

Historic Win: First Woman Elected as PUSU President

Maithily Mrinalini of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has become the first woman president of the Patna University Students' Union. Her victory marks a significant milestone at the century-old institution. Mrinalini aims to enhance library and lab facilities and promote academic excellence.

In a historic victory, Maithily Mrinalini of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has been elected as the first female president of the Patna University Students' Union (PUSU). The elections, held on Saturday, culminated in a long night of vote counting.

Mrinalini successfully defeated her closest competitor, Manoranjan Kumar of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), despite the Jan Suraaj Party's endorsement of Kumar. The NSUI did, however, secure the treasurer position with Saumya Shrivastava's win over ABVP's Om Prakash Yadav.

Mrinalini, who is the first ABVP candidate in over a decade to take the PUSU president role, stated that her focus would be on improving library and lab conditions, fostering an environment of academic excellence. Her win is seen as a triumph of democracy over money and muscle power.

