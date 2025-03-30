Left Menu

Turmoil at Jadavpur University: Interim VC Removed Amid Campus Chaos

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose removed Jadavpur University's Interim Vice-Chancellor Bhaskar Gupta over failure to control campus violence and defying orders. His term was cut short before scheduled superannuation. The governor's office cites Gupta's absence at an emergency meeting and unauthorized convocation as key reasons.

Updated: 30-03-2025 20:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant administrative shake-up, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose dismissed Bhaskar Gupta from his post as Jadavpur University's Interim Vice-Chancellor. The decision emerged from Gupta's inability to manage campus unrest and his alleged defiance of official directives, according to an insider from the chancellor's office.

Gupta, who was slated to retire in four days, was removed after failing to prevent violence at the university and skipping an urgent vice-chancellor meeting convened by the Chancellor. His dismissal prompted a swift reaction to fill the void as the state gears up to appoint a permanent replacement for the crucial academic role.

Adding to the controversy, Gupta reportedly allowed a convocation ceremony without clearance, drawing rebuke from the authorities. The Chancellor has since mandated Gupta to return funds spent on the unauthorised event, signaling stringent scrutiny of his administrative decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

