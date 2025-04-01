Supreme Court Upholds Academic Expert Opinions: A Landmark Verdict

The Supreme Court emphasized the importance of deference to expert statutory bodies' decisions regarding academic standards, cautioning lower courts to limit judicial interference to cases of arbitrary qualifications. This ruling encourages a restrained judicial approach unless a prescribed qualification or condition contravenes the law.

This verdict came following appeals against Bombay High Court's directive to extend the Sixth Central Pay Commission's revised pay scales to certain teachers in engineering and technical institutes managed by a society. The court highlighted that qualifications set by the AICTE should not be disturbed unless proven to be arbitrary.

For teachers appointed before March 15, 2000, there should be no alteration in their entitlements. However, post-March 15, 2000, teachers failing to meet Ph.D. qualifications within seven years cannot claim enhanced pay scales. The decision reaffirms the weightage of expert opinions in academic matters.

