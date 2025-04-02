Left Menu

Empowering Youth: Education's Role in Nation-Building

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasizes the transformative power of education in nation-building. Addressing an alumni meet, he urged the youth to leverage their skills for societal growth and highlighted the pivotal role alumni play in mentorship and knowledge-sharing within knowledge economies.

Updated: 02-04-2025 18:39 IST
In an impassioned address at Sharda University's alumni meet, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha called on the youth to employ their educational skills for nation-building and societal improvement.

Sinha hailed education as a rare opportunity with immense potential, likening it to a small lamp capable of overcoming darkness. He urged young generations to delve into the cultural and spiritual dimensions of education to realize its true value.

The Lieutenant Governor also underscored the role of alumni in mentoring and networking, emphasizing their position as role models within knowledge economies. He envisioned a bright future for graduates who promote value-based systems in their career pathways, thereby contributing to national development.

