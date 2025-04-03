West Bengal in Crisis: Supreme Court's Verdict Shakes Education System
The Supreme Court's recent judgment annulled the appointment of nearly 26,000 teachers in West Bengal, describing the process as corrupted. CPI(M) urges the state to urgently fill the resulting vacancies to prevent disruptions in the education system. The judgment mandates a fresh selection within three months.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has delivered a significant blow to West Bengal's education sector by annulling the appointments of 25,753 teachers and other staff in state-run schools. The judgment deemed the selection process 'vitiated and tainted', leaving a critical gap in educational staffing.
Reacting to this, CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim implored the state government to fill the vacancies promptly to avert further damage to the education system. The court's directive insists on a fresh appointment process to be concluded in three months.
The bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, upheld the Calcutta High Court's decision, exacerbating the political tensions in the state. Salim accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of misconduct in handling the appointments, which has impacted nearly one lakh individuals in total.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana Budget 2025-26 proposes Rs 23,108 crore for education.
Transforming Education in Bangladesh: A Bold Step Towards Safety and Inclusion
MSM Unify's $20 Million Investment: Transforming India's Education Industry
Urgent Call for Educational Reforms in Pakistan-Occupied Gilgit Baltistan
Kerala Government Grants Financial Aid for Education of Landslide Orphans