Tamil Nadu's Fight Against NEET Continues Amid Presidential Rejection

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that the state's Assembly resolution for NEET exemption was declined by the President. Despite this setback, the state will persist in opposing NEET. An all-party meeting is planned to strategize further actions, with the Chief Minister criticizing the federal decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-04-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 13:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's battle to exempt itself from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) faced a setback as Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that the Presidential assent for the Assembly's resolution was declined.

Undeterred, the state is intensifying its efforts to eliminate NEET. Chief Minister Stalin revealed that an all-party meeting is scheduled for April 9 to discuss the way forward. He criticized the rejection as a 'dark chapter in federalism.'

Accusing the Central government of ignoring both the Tamil Nadu people's will and the Assembly bill, Stalin highlighted that despite providing necessary clarifications, the Union has refused the exemption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

