Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Battle Against NEET: A Federal Face-off

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that the central government has rejected the state’s resolution seeking NEET exemption, describing it as a 'dark chapter in federalism.' Despite the setback, the state plans to press on with efforts to abolish the exam, citing its impact on rural and poor students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:52 IST
Tamil Nadu's Battle Against NEET: A Federal Face-off
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced on Friday that the Presidential assent for the state's NEET exemption resolution has been denied, calling the decision a 'dark chapter in federalism.' Despite this, he announced ongoing efforts to abolish the NEET examination in Tamil Nadu.

The Assembly Bill sought to replace NEET with Class 12 marks for medical admissions and was initially passed in 2021. It faced objections from Governor R N Ravi, causing a re-adoption in subsequent sessions. Stalin criticized the Centre's decision, asserting that Tamil Nadu students' aspirations were being compromised.

Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami accused Stalin of politicizing the issue, warning of electoral repercussions in 2026. NEET remains controversial in Tamil Nadu, where it is linked to multiple student suicides, prompting widespread support for its abolition across political parties, excluding the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025