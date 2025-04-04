Tamil Nadu's Battle Against NEET: A Federal Face-off

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced on Friday that the Presidential assent for the state's NEET exemption resolution has been denied, calling the decision a 'dark chapter in federalism.' Despite this, he announced ongoing efforts to abolish the NEET examination in Tamil Nadu.

The Assembly Bill sought to replace NEET with Class 12 marks for medical admissions and was initially passed in 2021. It faced objections from Governor R N Ravi, causing a re-adoption in subsequent sessions. Stalin criticized the Centre's decision, asserting that Tamil Nadu students' aspirations were being compromised.

Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami accused Stalin of politicizing the issue, warning of electoral repercussions in 2026. NEET remains controversial in Tamil Nadu, where it is linked to multiple student suicides, prompting widespread support for its abolition across political parties, excluding the BJP.

