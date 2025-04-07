Supreme Court Scrutiny: WBBSE Appeals to Modify Job Annulment Verdict

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has escalated its battle to the Supreme Court, seeking changes to a recent order that terminated over 25,000 school jobs, a source in the education department revealed.

The board's lawyer appealed to the top court, requesting that 'deserving' candidates be permitted to continue their duties until the academic year's end or the completion of a new recruitment process, as mandated by the court, whichever comes first, the source informed PTI.

25,753 teaching and non-teaching positions in state-run and state-aided schools were axed after the Supreme Court discovered significant irregularities in the 2016 hiring process. The appointments were nullified on April 3, bringing the affected individuals' plight to light.

(With inputs from agencies.)