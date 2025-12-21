Revolutionizing Healthcare: Uttar Pradesh's AYUSH App Launch

The Uttar Pradesh government is poised to transform healthcare by launching the AYUSH app, developed in collaboration with IIT-Kanpur. This innovative platform will provide patients with online OPD services and extensive information on AYUSH. An official statement released on Sunday detailed the initiative's commitment to making AYUSH healthcare more accessible and transparent.

As per Principal Secretary Ranjan Kumar, the app reflects the Chief Minister's vision of broadening the availability of AYUSH systems. The app will allow patients to book OPD appointments online, significantly reducing wait times at hospitals and AYUSH centers. This ease of access will particularly benefit senior citizens, women, and those in remote areas.

The app's features include comprehensive details on Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy. Patients will have access to treatments for various diseases, doctor profiles, and information on nearby AYUSH facilities. The app will also offer insights into government schemes promoting AYUSH and will prioritize security, reliability, and patient data protection. Future updates will introduce tele-consultation, online reports, and digital health records, enhancing trust in AYUSH systems.