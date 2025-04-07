Delhi High Court Deliberates on CLAT 2025 Test Errors Amid Student Anxiety

The Delhi High Court has commenced the hearing of a consolidated batch of petitions involving discrepancies in the CLAT-2025 questionnaire, originally brought before various high courts. The bench, led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, emphasized the urgency in concluding these matters, particularly for undergraduate courses, to mitigate prolonged suspense affecting aspirants.

During the session, the court acknowledged the urgency for undergraduate examination petitions, while indicating that postgraduate queries would be addressed separately. The justices expressed their intent to expedite the process to facilitate the prompt declaration of results. The court noted the 'suspense and anxiety' the issue has caused among students as it proceeded with preliminary arguments.

The CLAT, pivotal for admissions to national law universities in India, encountered legal hurdles after allegations of question errors. Following the Supreme Court's directive, various petitions were centralized in the Delhi High Court for coherent adjudication. Earlier judgments had ruled the answer key for two questions as inaccurate. Deliberations continued with stakeholders advocating for resolution and clarity in future assessments.

