Harvard's $750 Million Wall Street Move amid Federal Scrutiny

Harvard University is set to raise $750 million from Wall Street as it braces for potential financial challenges, a move announced days after the Trump administration's decision to scrutinize $9 billion in federal grants and contracts to the institution over alleged antisemitism.

The university is evaluating resources to support its academic agenda, as it faces federal demands, including banning masked protesters. This move coincides with Princeton University's announcement of a similar $320 million bond sale. Harvard plans to use proceeds for general purposes and anticipates total debt rising to $8.2 billion.

The context involves a broader federal crackdown linked to pro-Palestinian protests, with the Trump administration conditioning support on measures to curb antisemitism. The controversy has led to funding suspensions for institutions like Columbia University, highlighting tensions over Middle Eastern politics on campuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)