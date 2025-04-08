Tragic Classroom Incident: Boy Loses Vision
A six-year-old boy, Yeshwant, lost his vision in his right eye after his teacher allegedly threw a stick in class, accidentally injuring him. The incident occurred last year in a government school, leading to legal action against the teacher and others. Despite medical efforts, his vision couldn't be restored.
In a distressing turn of events, a six-year-old boy, named Yeshwant, has lost vision in his right eye after sustaining an injury allegedly inflicted by his teacher at a government school in Chintamani taluk.
The incident, which dates back to March 6 of the previous year, resulted in the teacher and five others being booked by the authorities.
Despite multiple surgeries, Yeshwant's vision could not be restored, prompting legal action from his parents and community protests, culminating in charges under the Juvenile Justice Act.
