Tragic Classroom Incident: Boy Loses Vision

In a distressing turn of events, a six-year-old boy, named Yeshwant, has lost vision in his right eye after sustaining an injury allegedly inflicted by his teacher at a government school in Chintamani taluk.

The incident, which dates back to March 6 of the previous year, resulted in the teacher and five others being booked by the authorities.

Despite multiple surgeries, Yeshwant's vision could not be restored, prompting legal action from his parents and community protests, culminating in charges under the Juvenile Justice Act.

