Girls Shine Bright in Karnataka's Pre-University Results

In a remarkable showcase of academic excellence, girls have topped the charts across all three major streams of science, commerce, and arts in the second-year pre-university examinations in Karnataka. The results, announced on Tuesday, revealed that female students scored exceptionally well.

Amoolya and Deeksha led in the science stream with a near-perfect score of 599 out of 600. In the commerce stream, Deepashree S and Tejaswini M A secured the top two positions, achieving scores of 599 and 598, respectively. In the arts, L R Sanjana Bai and K Nirmala, both from Kannada medium, clinched the first and second ranks with scores of 597 and 596.

The state's Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Madhu Bangarappa, reported an overall pass percentage of 73.45%, with girls outperforming boys at 77.45% compared to 68.2%. Urban candidates had a higher pass percentage than those from rural areas, and institutions such as KREIS and unaided private schools recorded impressive pass rates of 86.18% and 82.66%, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)