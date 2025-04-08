Fee Hike in Delhi Schools Sparks Political Showdown

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched an attack against the Delhi government's handling of private school fee hikes, accusing an association of school management committees of having ties to the ruling BJP. The controversy follows the significant increase in fees by several prestigious schools in the capital, sparking protests from parents.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva refuted the AAP's allegations, dismissing them as an attempt to sow discord following the party's defeat in the February Assembly elections. On the other hand, Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that the BJP is working against the interests of the poorer and middle-class sections by endorsing hefty fee hikes.

Adding to the discord, multiple AAP leaders, including former education minister Manish Sisodia, alleged that private schools have been emboldened under the BJP regime to increase their fees substantially. The BJP, however, maintains the AAP is creating a false narrative, asserting that investigations have been ordered into the fee structures of numerous Delhi schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)