India-UAE Collaboration: Education and Defence on the Rise

India and the UAE are strengthening educational and defense ties. The Indian Institutes of Technology and Management will open campuses in Dubai, paving the way for mutual degree recognition. Meanwhile, defense collaboration talks aim at co-developing military equipment, enhancing bilateral relations significantly.

India and the UAE are fortifying their education and defense partnerships.

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and Management (IIM) are set to open campuses in Dubai, further cementing the bond between the two nations. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced that these developments reflect the deep partnership expected to lead to mutual recognition of degrees in both countries.

Defense ties are also receiving attention, with discussions about co-developing military equipment. The talks, involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh with Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan, focus on strategic cooperation. Additionally, opportunities for trade and investment growth in areas like critical minerals, renewable energy, and AI were encouraged during the India-Dubai Business Forum in Mumbai.

