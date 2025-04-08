India-UAE Collaboration: Education and Defence on the Rise

India and the UAE are fortifying their education and defense partnerships.

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and Management (IIM) are set to open campuses in Dubai, further cementing the bond between the two nations. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced that these developments reflect the deep partnership expected to lead to mutual recognition of degrees in both countries.

Defense ties are also receiving attention, with discussions about co-developing military equipment. The talks, involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh with Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan, focus on strategic cooperation. Additionally, opportunities for trade and investment growth in areas like critical minerals, renewable energy, and AI were encouraged during the India-Dubai Business Forum in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)