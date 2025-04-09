Battle for Exemption: Tamil Nadu's Struggle Against NEET

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is resolute in his efforts to obtain an exemption from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for the state. During a legislature party leaders' meeting, Stalin reiterated his confidence that with persistent legal challenges, the state could bypass the controversial examination.

The history of this legislative effort began with Stalin's proposal of the anti-NEET Bill on September 13, 2021. Despite passing through state-level processes, it encountered political friction, as the governor delayed forwarding it for Presidential assent, igniting criticism of political maneuvering over constitutional duties.

After multiple debates and reinforcing legislative consensus as of February 2022, the Bill faced federal rejection. Nonetheless, Stalin has maintained a assertive stance, announcing continuous efforts to challenge this decision, demonstrating his commitment on the Assembly floor and ensuring all party MPs rallied a memorandum for the President's consideration.

