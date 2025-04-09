Left Menu

Battle for Exemption: Tamil Nadu's Struggle Against NEET

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin pushes for the exemption of the state from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), emphasizing efforts to secure a legal victory. Amid political tensions, Stalin reiterated the government's determination to reintroduce and pursue the anti-NEET Bill despite federal opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:49 IST
Battle for Exemption: Tamil Nadu's Struggle Against NEET
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is resolute in his efforts to obtain an exemption from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for the state. During a legislature party leaders' meeting, Stalin reiterated his confidence that with persistent legal challenges, the state could bypass the controversial examination.

The history of this legislative effort began with Stalin's proposal of the anti-NEET Bill on September 13, 2021. Despite passing through state-level processes, it encountered political friction, as the governor delayed forwarding it for Presidential assent, igniting criticism of political maneuvering over constitutional duties.

After multiple debates and reinforcing legislative consensus as of February 2022, the Bill faced federal rejection. Nonetheless, Stalin has maintained a assertive stance, announcing continuous efforts to challenge this decision, demonstrating his commitment on the Assembly floor and ensuring all party MPs rallied a memorandum for the President's consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025