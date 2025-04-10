Telangana's Education Initiative: Pre-Primary Classes for Underprivileged

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, announced on Thursday that his administration is contemplating the introduction of pre-primary classes aimed at underprivileged children. This move seeks to deliver quality education and retain students within government schools for their primary education.

The proposal also includes provisions for free transportation and meals to support children attending these classes, thus encouraging enrollment from economically weaker sections. Reddy made these remarks during the inauguration of the 'Young India' Police School in Hyderabad.

He highlighted the discrepancy in enrollment figures, noting 18.5 lakh students are in government schools compared to 36 lakh in private institutions, despite government teachers' superior qualifications. The suggested pre-primary phase aims to align the age of school admission with that of private institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)