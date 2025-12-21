Left Menu

Renaming a Symbol: Dhaka University's Hall Honors Fallen Youth Leader

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall at Dhaka University has been renamed in memory of Sharif Osman Hadi, a youth leader killed in a shooting incident. The nameplate and mural were changed following the demand of students after his death, which sparked unrest across Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 21-12-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 15:57 IST
  • Bangladesh

In a significant move, the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall at Dhaka University has been renamed to honor Sharif Osman Hadi, a notable youth leader involved in Bangladesh's political uprising against Sheikh Hasina's government last year.

Hadi was fatally shot in the head during an election campaign, succumbing to his injuries after being treated in Singapore, and his death incited widespread turmoil across the nation. Following student demands, his name now adorns the hall as 'Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi Hall.'

Alterations commenced with the removal of the original nameplate and graffiti of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, marking a poignant shift led by the Dhaka University students in memory of their valiant peer.

