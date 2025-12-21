Renaming a Symbol: Dhaka University's Hall Honors Fallen Youth Leader

In a significant move, the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall at Dhaka University has been renamed to honor Sharif Osman Hadi, a notable youth leader involved in Bangladesh's political uprising against Sheikh Hasina's government last year.

Hadi was fatally shot in the head during an election campaign, succumbing to his injuries after being treated in Singapore, and his death incited widespread turmoil across the nation. Following student demands, his name now adorns the hall as 'Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi Hall.'

Alterations commenced with the removal of the original nameplate and graffiti of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, marking a poignant shift led by the Dhaka University students in memory of their valiant peer.

(With inputs from agencies.)