Maharashtra's Mahayuti Surges Ahead in Local Polls

Maharashtra's intricate political scenery saw a shift as the Mahayuti alliance, spearheaded by the BJP, displayed a promising performance in local body polls.

According to Chandrashekhar Bawankule, initial trends indicate a pivotal lead for the coalition, which includes the BJP, Ajit Pawar's NCP, and Shinde's faction of Shiv Sena. Official results, pending from the state election commission, are expected to ratify these trends.

Bawankule lauded the electorate's inclination towards development-led governance under Modi and Fadnavis, asserting that this election marked unprecedented success for the BJP in Nagpur district and beyond.