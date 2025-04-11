Incture Partners with VVCE for Transformative Campus Training Program

In a landmark development, Incture has partnered with Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE) in Mysuru to launch a Campus Training and Hiring Program. The initiative, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on March 27, 2025, seeks to prepare engineering students for future industry challenges.

As part of the MoU, Incture will train 60 pre-final year engineering students from VVCE in cutting-edge technologies such as Java Full Stack and React. This program offers students crucial exposure to industry standards and real-world project environments. Participants will gain practical experience using Incture's Cherrywork® Suite, enhancing their employability.

Dr. B Sadashive Gowda, Principal of VVCE, lauded the partnership for providing valuable industry exposure to students. Veera Reddy Patlolla from Incture emphasized the importance of equipping future tech professionals with essential skills and an industry-relevant mindset. This collaboration aims to bolster the regional technology ecosystem and foster innovation in Karnataka.

