Left Menu

Incture Partners with VVCE for Transformative Campus Training Program

Incture and Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering have signed an MoU to launch a Campus Training and Hiring Program. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry by training students in Java Full Stack and React technologies, providing hands-on experience and placement opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 11-04-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 15:15 IST
Incture Partners with VVCE for Transformative Campus Training Program
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark development, Incture has partnered with Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE) in Mysuru to launch a Campus Training and Hiring Program. The initiative, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on March 27, 2025, seeks to prepare engineering students for future industry challenges.

As part of the MoU, Incture will train 60 pre-final year engineering students from VVCE in cutting-edge technologies such as Java Full Stack and React. This program offers students crucial exposure to industry standards and real-world project environments. Participants will gain practical experience using Incture's Cherrywork® Suite, enhancing their employability.

Dr. B Sadashive Gowda, Principal of VVCE, lauded the partnership for providing valuable industry exposure to students. Veera Reddy Patlolla from Incture emphasized the importance of equipping future tech professionals with essential skills and an industry-relevant mindset. This collaboration aims to bolster the regional technology ecosystem and foster innovation in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025