Teachers End Fast Amid Alleged Intimidation in SSC Scam Fallout
Three teachers ended their hunger strike after alleged intimidation by TMC members. They were part of 25,753 whose appointments were invalidated by the Supreme Court due to a flawed SSC process. The Trinamool Congress denies involvement, supporting the teachers' cause for rightful job reinstatements.
In a dramatic turn, three school teachers, previously protesting through an indefinite fast, called off their strike on Sunday. The teachers were among the 25,753 individuals affected by a Supreme Court decision that invalidated their jobs, as part of the SSC scam revelations.
Allegations of intimidation by Trinamool Congress (TMC) members prompted the teachers to pause their protest. However, the TMC has flatly rejected these accusations, asserting its unwavering support for the teachers' demand for fair employment processes. "The party is in favor of reinstating all deserving teachers," a TMC spokesperson stated.
The teachers, including Suman Biswas, vowed to continue their acts of defiance, promising an intensified state-wide protest unless the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) releases the list of appointees who secured their positions through merit, versus those who paid bribes. The protest ended with a symbolic gesture as civil rights activists offered coconut water to the fasting educators.
