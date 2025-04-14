Unraveling the WBSSC Saga: The List That Stirred Protests

In the midst of fervent protests from dismissed educators, the West Bengal School Service Commission has submitted a pivotal list categorizing 'tainted' and 'untainted' candidates to the state's education department for verification, a senior official confirmed on Monday.

The April 13 list aims to address the repercussions of the Supreme Court's April 3 decision, which invalidated the appointments of approximately 26,000 staff due to significant irregularities during the 2016 recruitment cycle. The list demarcates those affected by discrepancies in their selection process from candidates who earned their positions on merit.

While Education Minister Bratya Basu announced plans to publicize the list on the WBSSC's website by April 21, protests continue as those claiming to be 'untainted' demand a pathway to reinstatement, arguing that the commission did not sufficiently differentiate between fraudulent and legitimate candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)