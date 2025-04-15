Left Menu

Trump Administration Freezes $2 Billion: Clash with Harvard Over Diversity and Antisemitism

The U.S. Department of Education has frozen over $2 billion in federal funding to Harvard University after the school rejected President Trump's demands for policy changes on diversity and antisemitism. This decision intensifies tensions between the administration and institutions it claims are dominated by the extreme left.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 05:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 05:57 IST
Trump Administration Freezes $2 Billion: Clash with Harvard Over Diversity and Antisemitism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of Education announced a freeze of more than $2 billion in federal funding for Harvard University on Monday. This action came shortly after Harvard dismissed President Donald Trump's calls for significant policy overhauls related to diversity.

This decisive move by the Department of Education follows claims that educational institutions, like Harvard, are failing to adequately combat antisemitism. The crackdown has stirred concerns related to academic freedoms, especially as some foreign students face deportation and canceled visas post-protest participation.

Harvard President Alan Garber publicly opposed the administration's demands, arguing they threaten the university's autonomy and intellectual freedom. While Trump aims to curtail what his administration views as unchecked discrimination, Harvard maintains that imposed changes undermine core educational and civil rights values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025