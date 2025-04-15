Trump Administration Freezes $2 Billion: Clash with Harvard Over Diversity and Antisemitism

The U.S. Department of Education announced a freeze of more than $2 billion in federal funding for Harvard University on Monday. This action came shortly after Harvard dismissed President Donald Trump's calls for significant policy overhauls related to diversity.

This decisive move by the Department of Education follows claims that educational institutions, like Harvard, are failing to adequately combat antisemitism. The crackdown has stirred concerns related to academic freedoms, especially as some foreign students face deportation and canceled visas post-protest participation.

Harvard President Alan Garber publicly opposed the administration's demands, arguing they threaten the university's autonomy and intellectual freedom. While Trump aims to curtail what his administration views as unchecked discrimination, Harvard maintains that imposed changes undermine core educational and civil rights values.

