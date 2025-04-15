Left Menu

Strategic Alliance Transforming EdTech: Creanovation, NASSCOM FutureSkill, and EXIN

Creanovation Technologies Pvt. Ltd. partners with NASSCOM FutureSkill and EXIN to offer advanced technical courses in AI, Cloud Technology, and Cybersecurity. This collaboration provides globally recognized certifications and aims to bridge skill gaps in the IT sector, equipping learners with practical expertise for modern tech industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Creanovation Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has announced a strategic collaboration with NASSCOM FutureSkill and global certification leader EXIN, aimed at revolutionizing technical education in India.

Through this alliance, learners will have access to advanced courses in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Technology, and Cybersecurity, accompanied by globally recognized certifications from EXIN, enhancing their career prospects in the IT sector.

The initiative reflects a commitment to bridging the skills gap, providing high-quality education that meets international standards and preparing professionals for career advancement in the evolving digital economy.

