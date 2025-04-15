Strategic Alliance Transforming EdTech: Creanovation, NASSCOM FutureSkill, and EXIN

Creanovation Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has announced a strategic collaboration with NASSCOM FutureSkill and global certification leader EXIN, aimed at revolutionizing technical education in India.

Through this alliance, learners will have access to advanced courses in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Technology, and Cybersecurity, accompanied by globally recognized certifications from EXIN, enhancing their career prospects in the IT sector.

The initiative reflects a commitment to bridging the skills gap, providing high-quality education that meets international standards and preparing professionals for career advancement in the evolving digital economy.

