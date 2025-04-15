AI in Education: Balancing Excitement and Overwhelm in India

A recent survey by Turnitin and Vanson Bourne highlights the dual impact of AI on education in India. An overwhelming 93% of participants view AI's influence positively, the highest among surveyed countries.

However, 85% feel burdened by its sheer volume. This paradox illustrates the challenge of integrating technology effectively within educational frameworks. Chaitali Moitra of Turnitin South Asia emphasizes the importance of preparing the educational community to harness AI's potential.

Vanson Bourne's David Gallichan notes while optimism exists, concerns about AI misuse persist. Addressing these issues is crucial as academia navigates this pivotal juncture in technological advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)