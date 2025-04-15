AI in Education: Balancing Excitement and Overwhelm in India
A survey by Turnitin and Vanson Bourne reveals that while 93% of educators and students in India see AI as a positive force in education, 85% find its availability overwhelming. Despite optimism, there are concerns about utilizing AI effectively, marking a crucial phase in educational advancement.
- Country:
- India
A recent survey by Turnitin and Vanson Bourne highlights the dual impact of AI on education in India. An overwhelming 93% of participants view AI's influence positively, the highest among surveyed countries.
However, 85% feel burdened by its sheer volume. This paradox illustrates the challenge of integrating technology effectively within educational frameworks. Chaitali Moitra of Turnitin South Asia emphasizes the importance of preparing the educational community to harness AI's potential.
Vanson Bourne's David Gallichan notes while optimism exists, concerns about AI misuse persist. Addressing these issues is crucial as academia navigates this pivotal juncture in technological advancement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AI
- education
- India
- Turnitin
- survey
- Vanson Bourne
- students
- educators
- technology
- overwhelm
ALSO READ
Clash Over Land: Hyderabad University Students vs Telangana Government
Campus Turmoil: University of Hyderabad Students' Union Rallies Against Land Dispute
Campus Controversy: Hyderabad Students Unite Against Land Development Plans
Land Controversy Ignites: Students and Politicians Unite Against Auction
Gaggal Airport Tops India's Domestic Customer Satisfaction Survey in 2024