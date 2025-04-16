Left Menu

Outcry in Tunisia: School Tragedy Sparks Nationwide Protests

Hundreds protested in Tunisia after a fatal school wall collapse killed three students in Mazzouna, highlighting infrastructure neglect. Protesters blamed officials for the tragedy amid a socio-economic crisis, demanding accountability. Authorities have launched an investigation, with a school principal currently arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 01:31 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 01:31 IST
Outcry in Tunisia: School Tragedy Sparks Nationwide Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of a tragic school wall collapse in Mazzouna, Tunisia, that resulted in the deaths of three students, the country has been swept by protests demanding accountability and highlighting systemic failures. Demonstrators have taken to the streets, driven by anger and the call for justice, as their cries of perceived neglect resound through the nation.

The incident has become a stark reflection of Tunisia's deteriorating public services, bringing attention to the aging infrastructure that has long been overlooked. In response, protesters burned tires, blocked roads, and expressed their outrage by smashing a government vehicle, forcing shops and schools to close in solidarity.

Authorities have responded with an investigation into the incident, resulting in the arrest of the school's principal. Meanwhile, protestors in Tunis joined the cause, amplifying calls for governmental resignation amidst accusations of systemic negligence and a failing economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

