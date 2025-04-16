Outcry in Tunisia: School Tragedy Sparks Nationwide Protests

In the wake of a tragic school wall collapse in Mazzouna, Tunisia, that resulted in the deaths of three students, the country has been swept by protests demanding accountability and highlighting systemic failures. Demonstrators have taken to the streets, driven by anger and the call for justice, as their cries of perceived neglect resound through the nation.

The incident has become a stark reflection of Tunisia's deteriorating public services, bringing attention to the aging infrastructure that has long been overlooked. In response, protesters burned tires, blocked roads, and expressed their outrage by smashing a government vehicle, forcing shops and schools to close in solidarity.

Authorities have responded with an investigation into the incident, resulting in the arrest of the school's principal. Meanwhile, protestors in Tunis joined the cause, amplifying calls for governmental resignation amidst accusations of systemic negligence and a failing economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)