Delhi's Crackdown on Unlawful School Fee Hikes
The Delhi government's Directorate of Education inspected 600 private schools following complaints of arbitrary fee hikes. Over ten schools received showcause notices, and severe offenders risk losing recognition. Inspections also uncovered compliance issues with statutory obligations and dummy admissions, prompting legal action under relevant laws.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 22:24 IST
The Delhi government's Directorate of Education has launched a stringent inspection drive targeting private schools accused of unjustified fee hikes.
More than 600 schools underwent inspections, leading to showcause notices being issued to over ten institutions that allegedly inflated fees against established norms.
Authorities found significant non-compliance, including dummy admissions and failure to adhere to statutory fee reporting obligations, prompting potential legal repercussions.
