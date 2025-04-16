Delhi's Crackdown on Unlawful School Fee Hikes

The Delhi government's Directorate of Education has launched a stringent inspection drive targeting private schools accused of unjustified fee hikes.

More than 600 schools underwent inspections, leading to showcause notices being issued to over ten institutions that allegedly inflated fees against established norms.

Authorities found significant non-compliance, including dummy admissions and failure to adhere to statutory fee reporting obligations, prompting potential legal repercussions.

