Harvard Faces DHS Scrutiny Over Foreign Student Activities Amid Controversy

The Trump administration threatens Harvard University's eligibility to enroll international students unless records of foreign students' illegal activities are provided. DHS accuses Harvard of fostering antisemitism and questions its national security stance. Harvard counters by refusing these demands, citing constitutional rights infringement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:25 IST
The Trump administration, led by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, has issued a stark ultimatum to Harvard University regarding its foreign student enrollment. The administration demands detailed records of any illegal and violent activities committed by foreign students, threatening to revoke Harvard's Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification if the university fails to comply by April 30.

Accusing Harvard of contributing to antisemitism and extremist riots, Noem criticized the institution's leadership and ideology. In a startling development, Harvard stands by its community, resisting federal demands on grounds of protecting its independence and constitutional rights, according to University President Alan Garber.

This confrontation couples with the DHS's cancellation of significant grants to Harvard and a proposed freeze on its federal funding, intensifying the debate on the role of ideology in education and national security. The situation has also led to the revocation of visas for twelve current students and recent graduates, signaling broader implications for international scholars in the U.S.

