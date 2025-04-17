Left Menu

Maharashtra's Language Mandate: A Clash Over Hindi in Schools

Maharashtra's government plans to make Hindi a mandatory third language in schools, sparking controversy. MNS leader Raj Thackeray opposes the move, fearing it imposes Hindi over local priorities. The implementation aligns with the National Education Policy 2020, yet faces opposition from local and political leaders.

Updated: 17-04-2025 18:24 IST
The Maharashtra government's decision to implement Hindi as a mandatory third language in schools has sparked significant controversy. From the next academic year, students in Marathi and English-medium schools from classes 1 to 5 will be required to study Hindi as per the new curriculum under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

This move has been met with staunch opposition from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, who argues that the imposition of Hindi undermines linguistic regionalization. Thackeray vowed to resist the decision, insisting it threatens the unique identity of the Marathi language.

Critics, including Opposition Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, argue that such a mandate disregards 'Marathi asmita' or pride, and propose making Hindi optional. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defends the decision, maintaining that knowledge of Hindi is valuable for national communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

