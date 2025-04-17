Left Menu

Boost in Research Capabilities: Himachal Pradesh University Receives Grant

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has been granted Rs 10 crores under the Partnerships for Accelerated Innovation and Research (PAIR) programme by the Anusandhan National Research Foundation. The initiative collaborates with IIT Ropar, aiming to enhance research capabilities through a hub and spoke model. The funds will primarily strengthen HPU's instrumentation facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 17-04-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 21:56 IST
Himachal Pradesh University has received a substantial boost in research funding, sanctioned a grant of Rs 10 crores, announced Prof Sat Prakash Bansal, the varsity's officiating vice chancellor. The financial assistance comes under the Anusandhan National Research Foundation's Partnerships for Accelerated Innovation and Research (PAIR) program.

In this initiative, HPU collaborates closely with IIT Ropar, which will function as the 'Hub Institute,' while HPU will proceed as the 'Spoke Institution.' This hub and spoke model is designed to promote efficient institutional progress through a dynamic pull-and-push strategy, channeling scientific advancements back into the spoke, enhancing their development.

The initial phase targets universities with proven potential or aspirational research capabilities, aiming to catalyze transformative research. HPU is poised to enhance its instrumentation facility, planning acquisitions worth Rs 6.5 crore of the total grant, aligning with national aspirations for research excellence.

