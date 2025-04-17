Active Shooter Incident Shocks Florida State University

An unsettling event unfolded at Florida State University when a suspected shooter prompted multiple hospitalizations on Thursday. The incident took place at the Student Union building at the Tallahassee campus, as confirmed by various media sources.

Reports of gunfire emerged around midday, sparking a swift response from local law enforcement. Students and faculty members were immediately advised to shelter in place for safety. This measure was crucial given the institution's large population, exceeding 42,000 enrolled students.

Authorities are meticulously investigating the scene to ensure the safety of the university community, with updates expected from officials as the situation develops. Journalists Frank McGurty, Brendan O'Brien, and Rich McKay contributed to this coverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)