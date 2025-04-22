ICAI Collaborates with RRU and NFSU to Enhance Forensic Education
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has partnered with Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) to develop educational content, joint certifications, and workshops in areas like forensic accounting. ICAI also renewed its agreement with the National Forensic Sciences University, enhancing efforts in forensic investigation and financial crime detection.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has signed a pact with Gujarat's Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) to collaboratively create educational content and certifications, the association announced on Tuesday.
This collaboration, part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), includes developing resources in forensic accounting, cybersecurity, and other emerging areas like blockchain and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).
ICAI has also renewed its partnership with the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), aiming to strengthen the national framework for forensic investigation and financial crime prevention.
