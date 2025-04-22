Rising Stars: Madhya Pradesh Youth Excel in UPSC 2024
Five students from Madhya Pradesh, through unwavering commitment and strategic planning, achieved remarkable success in the 2024 Civil Services Examination by UPSC. Highlighted individuals include Kshitij Sharma, Farkhanda Qureshi, and others who secured top ranks. Their achievements were recognized by state leaders, emphasizing their potential national impact.
Five determined students from Madhya Pradesh have successfully cracked the prestigious 2024 UPSC Civil Services Examination. Their achievements underscore a strategic approach and robust family support, propelling them to notable ranks.
Bhopal's Kshitij Sharma, who previously in 2023 joined the Indian Revenue Services, now claims the 58th rank. Balaghat's Farkhanda Qureshi and others also secured prominent positions. Madhya Pradesh leaders, including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, have lauded their accomplishments, urging them to contribute to societal growth.
Kshitij, a law graduate, attributed his success to his mother, aiming to boost employment for the youth. Meanwhile, Manav Modi, holding the 388th rank, aspires for the Indian Police Service. The UPSC examination this year saw over 9 lakh applications, concluding with 1,009 recommended candidates.
