Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged the youth to actively participate in building a self-reliant India through innovation, democracy, and global leadership. Speaking at Lovely Professional University, Birla highlighted the importance of blending traditional wisdom with modern innovation, fostering a socially conscious and skilled generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:20 IST
Youth: The Pillars of a Self-Reliant India
Lok Sabha Speaker
  • Country:
  • India

In a stirring address, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged the youth to take the helm in shaping a self-reliant and globally influential India. Speaking at Lovely Professional University's annual cultural festival, Birla emphasized the need for young citizens to engage deeply in nation-building, innovation, and leadership roles.

Birla hailed India's vibrant youth population as pivotal to India's recognition on the global stage. He called on students to embrace and merge traditional values with technological progress, highlighting the importance of education as a bridge between heritage and modernity in an ever-evolving world landscape.

Commending Lovely Professional University as a beacon of educational progress and cultural unity, Birla expressed confidence in the younger generation. He urged them to uphold the values of discipline and determination as they contribute to creating a just and developed India, and a world where India leads with integrity and compassion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

