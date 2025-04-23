Jobless Teachers Stage Protest at SSC Headquarters Amid Recruitment Controversy
A group of unemployed teachers staged a 40-hour protest at the SSC headquarters, releasing Chairman Siddhartha Majumdar for a court hearing. The protest stems from a Supreme Court ruling that led to mass job losses over recruitment irregularities. Discussions with the chairman were deemed only partially satisfactory.
In a dramatic protest at the state School Service Commission (SSC) headquarters, jobless teachers held Chairman Siddhartha Majumdar in his office for 40 hours, allowing him to leave on Wednesday morning for a crucial court appearance.
The incident is part of ongoing tensions following a Supreme Court ruling that invalidated the 2016 recruitment test, affecting over 25,000 teaching and non-teaching staff due to widespread irregularities.
Despite a partial agreement reached in discussions with the SSC, teachers vow to continue their sit-in until their demands are met, with plans to resume surrounding Majumdar upon his return from the court proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
