121 AFMC Graduates Join Indian Armed Forces

In a significant milestone for the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), 121 graduates from the 59th batch of the institution have been commissioned into the Indian armed forces. The newly commissioned officers, which include 28 women, celebrated their transition at a grand ceremony held at the Capt Devashish Sharma, Kirti Chakra Parade Ground in Pune.

The event's chief guest, Surgeon Vice-Admiral Arti Sarin, Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), addressed the graduates. She emphasized the importance of maintaining the highest standards of service, integrity, and commitment to the nation, urging them to continue the proud legacy of the AFMC.

Following their successful results in the MUHS winter 2024 examinations, 95 of the newly appointed officers were commissioned into the Army, 11 into the Navy, and 15 joined the Air Force. The batch also included cadets from friendly foreign nations, reflecting the college's international reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)