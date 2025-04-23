Left Menu

121 AFMC Graduates Join Indian Armed Forces

121 medical graduates, including 28 women from AFMC's 59th batch, were commissioned into the Indian armed forces. Surgeon Vice-Admiral Arti Sarin urged them to uphold values of honor and integrity at a grand ceremony. The batch achieved outstanding results in MUHS exams, including internationals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:46 IST
121 AFMC Graduates Join Indian Armed Forces
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant milestone for the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), 121 graduates from the 59th batch of the institution have been commissioned into the Indian armed forces. The newly commissioned officers, which include 28 women, celebrated their transition at a grand ceremony held at the Capt Devashish Sharma, Kirti Chakra Parade Ground in Pune.

The event's chief guest, Surgeon Vice-Admiral Arti Sarin, Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), addressed the graduates. She emphasized the importance of maintaining the highest standards of service, integrity, and commitment to the nation, urging them to continue the proud legacy of the AFMC.

Following their successful results in the MUHS winter 2024 examinations, 95 of the newly appointed officers were commissioned into the Army, 11 into the Navy, and 15 joined the Air Force. The batch also included cadets from friendly foreign nations, reflecting the college's international reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025