Tragedy at Notre-Dame-de-Toutes-Aides: Fatal Stabbing Shocks French High School

A horrific incident unfolded at the Notre-Dame-de-Toutes-Aides High School in Nantes, France, on Thursday, as four students were stabbed by a fellow student, resulting in one death and three injuries, according to police reports.

The attack, which took place during the school's lunch break, left the community in shock as teachers managed to subdue the attacker before law enforcement arrested him. The reasons behind the stabbing are still under investigation.

Images circulated from the scene show increased security presence as armed military forces joined police in surrounding the school. Education Minister Elisabeth Borne and Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau are en route to provide support to the victims and affected school members.

(With inputs from agencies.)