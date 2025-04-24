Left Menu

Tragedy at Notre-Dame-de-Toutes-Aides: Fatal Stabbing Shocks French High School

A violent incident erupted at a French high school in Nantes when a student stabbed four peers, resulting in one fatality and injuring three others. The attack took place during lunch break and was subdued by teachers before the assailant was arrested by police. The motive remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:46 IST
Tragedy at Notre-Dame-de-Toutes-Aides: Fatal Stabbing Shocks French High School
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

A horrific incident unfolded at the Notre-Dame-de-Toutes-Aides High School in Nantes, France, on Thursday, as four students were stabbed by a fellow student, resulting in one death and three injuries, according to police reports.

The attack, which took place during the school's lunch break, left the community in shock as teachers managed to subdue the attacker before law enforcement arrested him. The reasons behind the stabbing are still under investigation.

Images circulated from the scene show increased security presence as armed military forces joined police in surrounding the school. Education Minister Elisabeth Borne and Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau are en route to provide support to the victims and affected school members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025