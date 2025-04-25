Judges Block Trump's Bid to Halt School Diversity Programs

In a significant setback for the Trump administration, federal judges in Maryland and New Hampshire have blocked plans to sever funding to public schools promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. The rulings, praised by teachers unions, claim the policy infringes upon constitutional rights.

The controversial policy, introduced in a February 14 letter by the Department of Education, purportedly aimed to ensure schools adhere to existing civil rights laws. However, judges ruled it unlawfully vague, particularly for failing to clarify what constitutes a DEI program, and impedes free speech.

Judges McCafferty and Gallagher, citing constitutional and procedural challenges respectively, halted the policy's enforcement. As the Education Department likely prepares to appeal, educators and legal groups celebrate these decisions as significant wins for academic freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)