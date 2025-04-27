Transformative Investments and Educational Reforms in Odisha

Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, revealed plans for a significant investment influx in Ganjam district, totaling Rs 1 lakh crore. This initiative is expected to generate employment for over one lakh individuals, Majhi stated during his visit to the Budhi Thakurani temple.

The Chief Minister highlighted the implementation of the New Education Policy-2020, emphasizing its potential to revolutionize the state's educational landscape. Majhi announced the opening of Shishu Vatika pre-primary units and applauded the efforts to curb tribal student dropouts. An allocation of over Rs 31,000 crore has been dedicated to improving school education.

In an effort to address public concerns, Majhi promised grievance hearings in Berhampur with the presence of the Chief Minister and 10 ministers. Later, he proceeded to Gopalpur for the 12th-day ritual following the passing of Minister Gokulananda Mallik's mother.

