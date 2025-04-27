Transformative Investments and Educational Reforms in Odisha
Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a Rs 1 lakh crore investment in Ganjam district, promising over one lakh jobs. He highlighted the New Education Policy-2020's implementation, aimed at revolutionizing state education. The government is prioritizing school infrastructure, tribal student retention, and grievance redressal sessions.
- Country:
- India
Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, revealed plans for a significant investment influx in Ganjam district, totaling Rs 1 lakh crore. This initiative is expected to generate employment for over one lakh individuals, Majhi stated during his visit to the Budhi Thakurani temple.
The Chief Minister highlighted the implementation of the New Education Policy-2020, emphasizing its potential to revolutionize the state's educational landscape. Majhi announced the opening of Shishu Vatika pre-primary units and applauded the efforts to curb tribal student dropouts. An allocation of over Rs 31,000 crore has been dedicated to improving school education.
In an effort to address public concerns, Majhi promised grievance hearings in Berhampur with the presence of the Chief Minister and 10 ministers. Later, he proceeded to Gopalpur for the 12th-day ritual following the passing of Minister Gokulananda Mallik's mother.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Sets Benchmark with Lowest Unemployment Rate in India
Govt Partners with Swiggy via NCS Portal to Boost Gig Jobs and Youth Employment
Swiggy Partners with Government to Boost Gig Economy Employment
Federal Reserve's Dilemma: Balancing Trump's Tariff Impact on Inflation and Employment
India Shifts to Monthly Unemployment Data Release